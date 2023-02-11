The Indian cricket team kickstarted the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 on a winning note, defeating Australia by an innings and 132 runs on Saturday. The series opener at Nagpur’s VCA stadium ended in just three days following an all-round performance showcased by the hosts. Rohit Sharma & Co not only took a 1-0 lead in the series but also inched closer to booking a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The first session of the third day saw a resilient knock from all-rounder Axar Patel, who got in the driver’s seat after India lost Ravindra Jadeja to Todd Murphy. The young spinner, who picked up a 7-wicket haul, cleaned the comeback-man to break the 88-run stand for the 8th wicket. Axar joined hands with Mohammad Shami, stitching a fifty-run partnership for the 9th wicket. The left-hander was gradually inching towards his maiden Test hundred but fell prey to Australia captain Pat Cummins at a score of 84.

India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 Highlights

The lunch was taken following Axar’s dismissal as India were bundled out for 400, taking a 1st-innings lead of 223 runs. The Australians were expected to come out stronger but nothing changed much after the 40-minute lunch break. Rohit Sharma’s boys were back to maul the visitors with the ball and they wrapped up the business in one single session.

Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who bagged a three-fer in the first innings, provided the opening breakthrough with the dismissal of Usman Khawaja right in his first over. After the early blow, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne looked to rebuild the innings but their resistance lasted for the next 9 overs which was eventually broken by Ravindra Jadeja. The left-armer trapped Labuschagne in front, sparking the collapse of Australia’s batting order.

In the next 10 overs, Ashwin completed a 5-wicket haul, his 31st in Tests, hunting down the likes of David Warner (10), Matthew Renshaw (2), Peter Handscomb (6) and Alex Carey (10). Jadeja struck again in the 23rd over to get rid of visiting captain Pat Cummins while Axar Patel dented the Aussies further by removing Todd Murphy for 2.

Steve Smith was the lone fighter who held the fort amid the regular fall of wickets. The vice-captain got a little support from Nathan Lyon but Shami dented the partnership before it could flourish. The Indian pacer cleaned up Lyon (8), putting India on the verge of a clinical victory.

The pacer returned to dismiss the last Australian man, trapping Scott Boland in front, taking his team through at the stroke of tea.

Axar put his head down and let Shami attack in the 52-run ninth-wicket stand, helping India outbat Australia on a track which the visiting media alleged was ‘doctored’.

India had resumed the day at 321 for seven with Ravindra Jadeja (70) and Patel at the crease. Jadeja did not last long as he shouldered arms to a Murphy delivery that was fired in from an angle and crashed onto the stumps.

The pitch hasn’t changed its character much and it remains a slow turner where any batter ready to grind it out will get results.

While Murphy (7/124) has been impressive on debut, Lyon’s (1/126) performance has been disappointing to say the least as his bowling lacked the bite. Almost all the Indian batters found it easy to defend the veteran off-spinner off the back foot.

