IND vs AUS 2022: Aakash Chopra Wants Hat-trick Hero to be Included in India's XI For Nagpur T20I

It was a forgettable outing for Indian pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel in the first T20I against Australia in Mohali as they conceded a combined 101 runs in eight wicketless overs between them. As a result, Australia were able to overhaul the huge target of 209 with ease for a four-wicket win and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

While all the discussions are circling around the fitness and potential return of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the second T20I to be played in Nagpur on Friday, former India opener Aakash Chopra has suggested the team management to take a look at Deepak Chahar, a bowler who boasts of a superb record at the venue.

The last time Chahar played in a T20I at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, he took a hat-trick against Bangladesh and set the record for the best figures by an Indian bowler in the format, finishing with 6/7 from just 3.2 overs.

Advertisement

“I’ll suggest Deepak Chahar for this match because the last time they (India) played here (Nagpur), he recorded the best ever figures by an Indian bowler in the format," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

He added, “He (Chahar) took a hat-trick against Bangladesh. Took six wickets, bowled with both the new and old ball. Rohit Sharma was the captain then as well and Virat Kohli probably wasn’t playing the game. I would say play him. He’s a wicket-taker and might even bowl well in the death overs."

Chopra was unhappy with the team’s decision to send Dinesh Karthik to bat quite late in the innings despite him being the designated finisher.

“It’s a shame that you don’t even consider Dinesh Karthik fit enough to face even 15 deliveries. He’s your finisher. Every batter needs at least 15 deliveries. The threshold is 13 overs - Dinesh Karthik should be your man whenever you lose a wicket at that stage," Chopra said.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here