IND vs AUS 2022: Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis And Mitchell Marsh Pull Out of India Tour

The Australian cricket team has announced three changes to their squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series in India. The trio of Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis And Mitchell Marsh will not be traveling with the squad for the matches due to various injuries.

Also Read: Australia Reveal Their Indigenous Kit For ICC Men’s T20 WC

The touring Australian side was already without star batter David Warner who sat out due to spend more time with his family. And a day before their departure, the defending T20 World champions have been forced to announce three replacements to their original squad of 15 players.

Advertisement

Marsh has an ankle injury while Stoinis has a side issue. Starc’s knee issue came to light on Wednesday after a scan. These are minor injuries though and the trio is expected to recover in time for the home series against West Indies and England ahead of the world cup next month.

The decision to pull them out has been taken keeping in mind the T20 World Cup which will be played in Australia in October-November.

Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams and Sean Abbott will take the place of the injured players.

The three-match T20I series starts from September 20 in Mohali before the squads fly down South to Nagpur for the second game on September 23. The third and final match will be played on September 25 in Hyderabad.

Watch: Jayant Bamboozles Somerset Batter on County Debut With a Ripper

Following the India tour, Australian team will return home to host West Indies for two T20Is on October 5 and 7 in Queensland. Post that, they will face England on October 9 and 12 in Perth and Canberra in three T20Is.

Advertisement

Australia will launch their world title defense against New Zealand on October 22 in Sydney. The hosts have been pooled alongside New Zealand, England, Afghanistan and two qualifiers in Group 1 of Super 12.

Australia’s updated squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here