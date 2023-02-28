Shubman Gill? KL Rahul? Who will open? This was the only question on everyone’s mind when Rohit Sharma sat for the pre-match presser at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The Indian captain was the first to enter the “optional" practice session this morning and batted for a long time. In the adjacent net, he had Gill for company.

A good buzz gripped the press box and most felt assured.

“Ye hi khel raha hai (He’s definitely playing)," was the popular sentiment around.

Gill validated the mood and sentiment as he put on another, excuse me for repeating it for the umpteenth time, masterclass with the bat. Pure class laced with precise footwork, fast hands and excellent judgment of length. Let’s not dive deep into this matter anymore as Rohit dead batted the debate in the presser. Most, including yours truly, were looking for cues in press releases and net sessions but Rohit continued to keep cards close to his chest.

“Being vice-captain or not being vice-captain doesn’t indicate or tell you anything. All 17-18 are in reckoning, it’s not just about Gill or any one else. I prefer announcing XI at toss, will keep it interesting for you guys too (laughs)," Rohit dished out another classic before moving on to the bigger picture he has his eye on.

If India manage to beat Australia in this Test, they will secure the final berth of the World Test Championship, scheduled for a June 7 start at The Oval in England. With India not playing a Test after the Ahmedabad fixture, Rohit hinted at a possibility of using that match as a dress-rehearsal of sorts for the title clash later this year.

“There is definitely a possibility of that. We have already spoken about it. We need to get the guys ready for it as well," said Rohit.

The Shardul Reveal

The Indian captain also revealed that Shardul Thakur is in the plans for that WTC Final. With conditions being seamer-friendly in England, India could possibly look at beefing up the pace department and Shardul brings both bat and ball to the table.

“The important one is Shardul Thakur because he comes into that plan for us. I don’t know how ready he is… knowing that he just got married yesterday. How much overs he has bowled. That thought process is definitely there. If we do what we do here and get the result we want, we might think of doing something different in Ahmedabad for sure," said Rohit.

India lead the series 2-0 and a win in the Indore Test will allow them the liberty to try various things – a seamer-friendly surface, different combinations and different players. The team management certainly has The Oval locked as their target but are also mindful of the job at hand, the current fixture starting March 1.

Wary of collapse, panic

Speaking on the collapse Australia suffered in the second innings of the Delhi Test, Rohit said the pitches have been challenging and batting hasn’t been easy. He also spoke at length about his Nagpur hundred and asserted that even after playing so many balls, he never felt in on that surface.

“You are never in on pitches like these. Not just them, but us too. We can’t take anything for granted or lightly when we bat," said Rohit.

Collapse or not, a lot is at stake for both sides. India have all to play for with the World Test Championship Final berth a win away and Australia would use these fixtures to get momentum back on their side before the two sides, potentially, meet again in June. Who walks out to bat with Rohit in the WTC final if it happens? Well, the question could well be answered at the toss tomorrow.

