IND vs AUS 2023: BCCI Extends Support to Pat Cummins Amid His Mother's Illness

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a message of support to Australia captain Pat Cummins for her mother who is ill and in palliative care. Cummins, who travelled to Australia after second Test, will stay at home with his family at difficult times and was ruled out of the third Test in Indore.

“I have decided against returning to India at this time," said Cummins. “I feel I am best being here with my family. I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my teammates. Thanks for your understanding."

Also Read | Harmanpreet Kaur Was Casual on the Second Run, You’ve to Play Professional Cricket to Win: Diana Edulji

Advertisement

The BCCI shared a tweet on Friday to show their support for Cummins.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with @patcummins30 and his entire family during these testing times @CricketAus," the BCCI wrote.

Premier batter Steve Smith will lead the Australian team in Cummins’ absence for the third Test match in Indore. Smith has led the Australian team in the past but he lost his captaincy after the infamous ball-tampering row in 2018.

Australia are desperate to bounce back in the series with the third Test match shifted to Indore from Dharamsala. The visitors got some time to rework their plans and tactics against the Asian Giants as the two matches will also decide the fate of the World Test Championship final. The third Test match will start from March 1.

Advertisement

Earlier, opener David Warner and pacer Josh Hazlewood were ruled out of the last two Test matches as they are still recovering from their respective injuries.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Cameron Green has said that he is ‘100 per cent ready to go’ for the third Test after missing the first two games with a fractured finger.

The all-rounder was considered to play in the second Test in Delhi but was ultimately ruled out on the eve of the match after suffering minor setbacks while batting in the nets.

Advertisement

“I was so, so close last game but I think probably having an extra week has helped a lot, so I’m 100 per cent ready to go," Green was quoted as saying by Fox Cricket.

Advertisement

“I reckon it’s just a few instances in the nets where I’d maybe go for a sweep and just jarred (the injured finger) on my bat. I went for a sweep to a pretty new ball, just caught the very end of it and had a bit of pain at the back of my finger, but apart from that it’s been really sweet the last two weeks, I’ve got a lot of confidence in it," he added.

Get the latest Cricket News here