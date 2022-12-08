India vs Australia 2023: Delhi to Host First Test After Five Years as BCCI Announces Schedule

India will host Australia for four Tests and three ODIs in February-Match next year with BCCI announcing the schedule for the tour on Thursday. The tour will get underway with the first Test in Nagpur (Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium) from the 9th of February.

India will then play the next three Test matches in Delhi (Arun Jaitley Stadium), Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium) and Ahmedabad (Narendra Modi Stadium).

This will also be the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will be a four-match Test series feature. As per ICC’s Future Tours & Programme (FTP), starting 2024, it will be contested across five Tests.

Delhi will thus host a Test for the first time after a long wait of five years. The city missed out due to covid-19 pandemic having last hosted a Test against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Here’s the complete schedule

Australia’s tour of India, 2022-23 – Test series Sr. No. Date Match Venue 1 9th – 13th February 1st Test Nagpur 2 17th – 21st February 2nd Test Delhi 3 1st – 5th March 3rd Test Dharamsala 4 9th – 13th March 4th Test Ahmedabad

The Tests then will give way to a three-match ODI series that will be held in Mumbai, Vizag and Chennai.

Australia’s tour of India, 2022-23 – ODI series Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Friday 17th March 1st ODI Mumbai 2 Sunday 19th March 2nd ODI Vizag 3 Wednesday 22nd March 3rd ODI Chennai

This will be the first time that India will will lock horns with Australia in red-ball cricket since their famous 2-1 series win Down Under in 2020-21.

Australia will thus become the fourth country to tour India for Tests post the covid pandemic. BCCI has earlier played hosts to England, New Zealand (both in 2021) and Sri Lanka (2022).

