India vs Australia 2023: Delhi to Host First Test After Five Years as BCCI Announces Schedule

This will also be the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will be a four-match Test series feature

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: December 08, 2022, 12:49 IST

New Delhi, India

India beat Australia in the series-decider at The Gabba to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (AFP Photo)
India beat Australia in the series-decider at The Gabba to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (AFP Photo)

India will host Australia for four Tests and three ODIs in February-Match next year with BCCI announcing the schedule for the tour on Thursday. The tour will get underway with the first Test in Nagpur (Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium) from the 9th of February.

India will then play the next three Test matches in Delhi (Arun Jaitley Stadium), Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium) and Ahmedabad (Narendra Modi Stadium).

This will also be the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will be a four-match Test series feature. As per ICC’s Future Tours & Programme (FTP), starting 2024, it will be contested across five Tests.

Delhi will thus host a Test for the first time after a long wait of five years. The city missed out due to covid-19 pandemic having last hosted a Test against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Here’s the complete schedule

Australia’s tour of India, 2022-23 – Test series
Sr. No.DateMatchVenue
19th – 13th February1st TestNagpur
217th – 21st February2nd TestDelhi
31st – 5th March3rd TestDharamsala
49th – 13th March4th TestAhmedabad

The Tests then will give way to a three-match ODI series that will be held in Mumbai, Vizag and Chennai.

Australia’s tour of India, 2022-23 – ODI series
Sr. No.DayDateMatchVenue
1Friday17th March1st ODIMumbai
2Sunday19th March2nd ODIVizag
3Wednesday22nd March3rd ODIChennai

This will be the first time that India will will lock horns with Australia in red-ball cricket since their famous 2-1 series win Down Under in 2020-21.

Australia will thus become the fourth country to tour India for Tests post the covid pandemic. BCCI has earlier played hosts to England, New Zealand (both in 2021) and Sri Lanka (2022).

