IND vs AUS 2023 | Dharamsala Doubtful to Host Third Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Report

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has started on a high note with exciting cricket played between India and Australia in the first two days of Nagpur Test. The series has big prominence in terms of World Test Championship final as both teams are top contenders to make the cut with Australia currently sitting at the top of table and India right behind them.

Meanwhile, things are not looking great for Dharamsala who are the hosts for the third Test of the highly-anticipated series. A report suggested that the match might be shifted out of HPCA Stadium as ESPNCricinfo suggested that the ground is not yet fit to host an international game as it recently underwent renovation.

The report stated that The Board of Control for Cricket in India will take a final decision in the coming days after inspection but they have already prepared a shortlist of venues - Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Pune and Indore if Dharmsala failed to get clearance.

The third match is scheduled to start from March 1.

Four teams are still in contention – Australia, India, Sri Lanka and South Africa, to enter the final of the second edition of WTC. Pat Cummins and Co. currently sit at the top of WTC points table with a 75.56 winning percentage while India are placed at second with 58.93. With four Test matches to be played in Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit Sharma’s men have a chance to overtake the Aussies in the points table.

For India, if they win 4-0 against Australia it will take them to 68.06 percent, while 3-1 will help them get 62.5% which will be enough for them to reach the final. However, in case the series ends 2-2 India will end the WTC group stage with 56.94% which will open doors for Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, opener Rohit Sharma scored a majestic hundred, his first as Test captain, while all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel hit fighting unbeaten half-centuries as India reached 321/7 at stumps to take a 144-run lead against Australia on Day 2 of the first Test.

At the close of play at the VCA Stadium here, Jadeja was batting on 66 while Axar Patel was keeping him company with 52 runs as India scored 244 runs in the day, losing six wickets, setting themselves to go for victory in the next three days.

