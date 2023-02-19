Home » Cricket Home » News » IND vs AUS 2023: Ravindra Jadeja Returns For Australia ODIs, Jaydev Unadkat Recalled After 10 Years

IND vs AUS 2023: Ravindra Jadeja Returns For Australia ODIs, Jaydev Unadkat Recalled After 10 Years

India's squad for ODI series against Australia announced, Ravindra Jadeja returns, Shikhar Dhawan-Jasprit Bumrah miss out

India's ODI squad announced for 3-match ODI series against Australia
BCCI on Sunday, February 19 announced India’s 18-member squad for the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Australia. While Ravindra Jadeja will mark his return to white-ball cricket after shining in the Test series, Shikhar Dhawan has not been included.

Jaydev Unadkat has also been retained for the ODI squad, he has gotten an ODI call-up after a gap of nearly 10 years.

The last time the Saurashtra skipper represented India in an ODI match, it was in Kochi against West Indies back in November 2013.

Another major absentee is Jasprit Bumrah who is still regaining full fitness and is not likely to be rushed back since there had already been a relapse in his back injury earlier.

The Indian side will be led by Rohit Sharma, however, the 34-year-old will miss the first ODI due to family commitments, thus Hardik Pandya will lead the squad in his absence.

The ODI series between India and Australia is set to begin on 17 March, with the first fixture slated to be played in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. The next match will take place at Vishakhapatnam on 19 March, while the final match of the series will be played at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium.

KL Rahul has also returned to the ODI side after missing the previous assignment of the Indian team courtesy of his family commitments as he got married to his long-time girlfriend Athiya Shetty.

India’s ODI squad against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia’s tour of India, 2022-23 – ODI series

Sr. No. Date Match Venue

1 17-Mar 1st ODI Mumbai

2 19-Mar 2nd ODI Vizag

3 22-Mar 3rd ODI Chennai

