IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch the 2nd T20I between India and Australia, Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Rohit Sharma and Co will have revenge on their minds when they square off against Australia in the 2nd T20I at VCA Stadium in Nagpur. Team India has to win the contest if it wants to salvage the three-match series. Australia outplayed India in the 1st T20I and registered a spectacular victory. Aaron Finch-led Australia chased down 209 runs, courtesy of Cameron Green and Matthew Wade. India will have to come up with specific plans against both Green and Wade in the 2nd T20I at Nagpur. Skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will be concerned with India’s listless bowling in the death overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar went for plenty of runs and has struggled to keep his economy in check. Indian team management would want the veteran bowler to come up with the goods on Friday. On the other hand, skipper Aaron Finch would want that his team maintains its winning ways and clinch the series in the 2nd T20I.

Ahead of the 2nd T20I match between India and Australia, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the 2nd T20I match between India and Australia be played?

The 2nd T20I match between India and Australia will be played on September 23, Friday.

Where will the 2nd T20I match between India and Australia be played?

The 2nd T20I match between India and Australia will be played at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

What time will the 2nd T20I match between India and Australia begin?

The 2nd T20I match between India and Australia will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on September 23.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I match between India and Australia?

The 2nd T20I match between India and Australia will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I match between India and Australia?

The 2nd T20I match between India and Australia will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

IND vs AUS Predicted Playing XI:

India’s Predicted Playing Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Australia’s Predicted Playing Line-up: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis

