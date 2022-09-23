IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I Toss Report: India to Field First in 8-Over Match; Jasprit Bumrah Makes Comeback

India are all set to bounce back in the series after the first T20I loss, as they will take on Australia in the reduced 8-over match in Nagpur today (September 23). Rohit Sharma & Co will be eyeing to level the series with a more solid bowling attack unlike in the first match. Though they managed to put up a formidable total in first match, crossing 200 but failed to defend it following a disappointing bowling show.

India have won the toss and decided to field first against Australia. However, the delayed match has been cut short but it will be seen how both the teams will manage to put up a good show at VCA Stadium, Nagpur.

India have included both Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant in the playing XI and the most desired man for the Indian team, pacer Jasprit bumrah has also made his comeback to the team after injury.

“We’re going to field first. It’s nice, there are so many people who have come to watch us. It is nice to get a game. These games are challenging ones because you don’t know what to do. You just have to go out and express yourself. Hopefully we can put up a good show. Since it is an eight over game, we had to make two changes: Bumrah comes in for Umesh Yadav. Bhuvi misses out too and Pant comes in," said Sharma after the toss.

In Bumrah’s absence, India were struggling with death bowling. However, it is highly likely that Bumrah can solve that problem and make India’s bowling attack much stronger.

It is to be noted that there are two changes in the bowling front, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been dropped. While, Bumrah and Pant have filled in their places.

Here are the Playing XIs:

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

