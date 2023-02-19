IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Annoyed Virat Kohli Turns Cheerful Instantly as Food Arrives - WATCH

Virat Kohli was all but relaxed when he walked back to the dressing room after being given LBW out by on-field umpire Nitin Menon. The dismissal became one of the biggest talking points as it was difficult to figure out from the TV replays how close the ball was to both his pad and the bat for an LBW dismissal.

While the third umpire was busy assessing the video footage, Kohli was seen having a brief discussion with Menon. Moments later, he was left baffled when he was finally given out. After reaching the dressing room, the former skipper watched the replay of his dismissal and was seen expressing his disagreement with the decision made by the TV umpire Richard Kettleborough.

Later, Kohli was caught on camera having a discussion with head coach Rahul Dravid when an official approached him with some packaged food. The moment Kohli took a look at it, his expression changed completely as he clapped his hands and asked the official to keep it inside.

Well, there is no information about the food but as the video went viral on social media, a majority of netizens guessed that it was Chhole Bhature, Kohli’s favourite dish.

Back in 2017, when Kohli was the Indian captain across formats, had revealed that he would love to visit Delhi’s renowned eatery in Rajouri Garden any day and have it there itself.

“Ram’s Chhole Bhature in Rajouri Garden 110 per cent. That too, I’ll go to his shop and have it, not take it away. By the time it comes home, it’s not a bhatura anymore. It feels like stale bread. Fresh Bhatura’s where you pop a hole with your finger along with some onions, mint chutney and some pepper pickle," Kohli had said on an episode of the YouTube show ‘Breakfast with Champions’.

