IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Nathan Lyon First-ever Australian in 91 Years to Pick 100 Wickets vs India

Ace Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Saturday bagged the 22nd five-wicket haul of his illustrious Test career. On the second day of the ongoing Delhi Test, Lyon ran through the Indian top-order, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Cheteshwar Pujara being his prime victims. With this feat, Lyon also became the first-ever Australian tweaker, and only the second in international cricket, to pick 100 wickets against India in the longest format of the game.

India started playing the format back in 1932. Since then, there have been just spinners who breached the 100-wicket mark against India. The first one was Sri Lankan legend Mutthiah Muralitharan who ended up with 105 wickets against India in 22 matches including seven five-fers and a couple of 10-wicket hauls. 13 years after Murali’s last Test, against India at Galle in 2010, Layan joined the club on Saturday with the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara.

Pujara walked out to bat in the first innings of his 100th Test but Lyon cut his much-anticipated innings short pretty quickly. The Aussie spinner trapped the India No. 3 in front, just a delivery after cleaning up the Indian captain.

It was an interesting scene at the Arun Jaitley stadium where the batter walked back after falling for a seven-ball duck in his hundredth Test while the bowler completed his 100th wicket against the opposition.

Speaking after the day’s play, Lyon admitted that he was happy to be the party spoiler for India, hilariously referring to the epic ‘Gabba defeat’.

“Well, Gabba was my 100th Test. My dream of defending 300 at the Gabba was also shattered. I know it is his 100th Test. Fairytales don’t come the way (you) like. But over the years, I have had some unbelievable battles with Pujara. It’s been pretty amazing," Lyon said with a smile.

After Lyon’s five-fer, which helped Australia bundle out India for 262, Travis Head began his promotion to opening on a great note. He remained unbeaten on 39 and took Australia to 61/1 in 12 overs at stumps on day two.

Head attacked to give the visitors some quick runs. Giving him company is Marnus Labuschagne at 16 not out.

