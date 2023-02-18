IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara's Bizarre Achievement on 100th Test

The crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium gave a huge round of applause to Cheteshwar Pujara when he walked out to bat in his 100th Test on Saturday. The fans expected the India No. 3 to frustrate the Aussies with his stubborn batting as the hosts lost vice-captain KL Rahul pretty early in the morning session of the second day. But that excitement was short-lived as Pujara achieved a bizarre feat on his 100th Test outing.

After facing seven deliveries, the man in focus – Cheteshwar Pujara – was trapped in front by Nathan Lyon. It was a tossed-up delivery that turned back in and hit the batters pad before brushing his willow. The on-field umpire was unmoved by the appeal which pushed the Aussies to go for their last DRS option. The visitors certainly hit the jackpot as the ball tracker showed three reds – the ball was ramming into the leg stump after the turn.

Australia’s successful DRS meant Pujara bagging a duck in his 100th Test match. The feat took him to a list of batters who were dismissed without scoring in their 100th Test. Surprisingly, the list contains several big names including Dilip Vengsarkar, Allan Border, and Alastair Cook.

Players bagging a duck on their 100th Test

Dilip Vengsarkar

Allan Border

Courtney Walsh

Mark Taylor

Stephen Fleming

Brendon McCullum

Alastair Cook

Cheteshwar Pujara

Meanwhile, people on social took shots at Pujara, along with KL Rahul, for getting out early in the first Test of the second innings. Here’s how they reacted.

Pujara’s dismissal came a delivery after Nathan Lyon cleaned up Rohit Sharma. The Indian captain misread the length and tried to flick the delivery that skid through after pitching on the middle-stump line. It sneaked through before the bat came down and hit the stumps.

