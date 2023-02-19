IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja's Career-best Figures Thrash Australia in 93 Minutes

Until the second day of the Delhi Test, Australia were desperately looking to bounce back somehow into the game. In fact, Travis Head, who was promoted as an opener, showed a glimpse of his aggressive batting toward the end of Saturday’s play, scoring 39 off 40 balls. The intensity of his batting almost assured the viewers that, unlike the Nagpur affair, this game would last more than three days. But the Indian spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin had different plans for the Aussies.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 Live

Ashwin began the day with the dismissal of Head in the opening opener and passed on the baton to his partner. Jadeja, who is making a comeback with the ongoing series, went a step ahead of Ashwin (3/59) with his career-best match figures of 7 for 42.

Jadeja targeted the Aussie top-order and then went on to dent the remaining line-up. After 61/1 at stumps on day 2, Australia suffered a horrendous collapse in the morning session of the third day, losing the remaining 9 wickets within 93 minutes.

Usman Khawaja (6), Marnus Labuschagne (35), Peter Handscomb (0), Alex Carey (7), Pat Cummins (0), Nathan Lyon (8), and debutant Matthew Kuhnemann (0) – the seven Australia batters who surrendered to Jadeja’s brilliance. The southpaw also completed a 10-wicket match haul, becoming the highest-wicket taker of the ongoing series with a total of 17 wickets in four innings.

Jadeja received a huge round of applause on his way back to the dressing room. It was also the second consecutive five-wicket haul for Ravindra Jadeja in the ongoing Test series. In Nagpur, the left-hander returned figures of 5 for 47 in the first innings and followed with 2 for 34, helping India win the game by an innings and 134 runs.

Jadeja completing a 7-fer in the second innings meant Australia setting India a target of 114 runs.

Head top-scored for Australia with 46-ball 43 while Labuschagne contributed with a handy 35. Surprisingly, 9 out of 11 batters scored in single digits.

It was indeed a below-par score but the hosts suffered a blow before heading for lunch. Nathan Lyon got India vice-captain KL Rahul behind as India reached 14/1 at lunch.

