IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Shami's Gesture Wins Hearts After Fan Breaches Security at Arun Jaitley Stadium - WATCH

The fandom of cricket in India is an immeasurable commodity. The emotions are endless when the lovers of the game arrive at the stadium to catch the live action. But there are a few who cross the line and end up doing something which isn’t an acceptable act – pitch invasion. It’s a common thing, especially in India as the one who breaches the security cover, just wants to get a closer glimpse of his favourite cricketer.

One such incident happened at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday when India locked horns with Australia for the 2nd Test. In the morning session of the game, the play was halted for a while when a fan jumped over the boundary fence and rushed towards the pitch where a few Indian players, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, were stationed. Before the trespasser could reach closer to the players, he was caught by the security personnel.

The fan tried his best to free himself but the efforts were of no use. While the security guys were dragging the fan out of the playing area, Mohammed Shami requested them not to get harsh with the boy. Finally, the play resumed when the trespasser was escorted out of the ground.

Earlier, the second Test began with Australia winning the toss and opting to bowl first. Visiting captain Pat Cummins confirmed that Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc were not featuring in the match, with left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann making his Test debut, becoming the 466th Men’s Test cricketer for Australia.

Ahead of day one’s play on Friday, legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar felicitated Pujara with a heartwarming speech in the presence of the Test team as well as the right-handed batter’s father Arvind, wife Puja and daughter Aditi. The veteran Indian batter was also given a guard of honour by the Indian team when they took the field as Australia won the toss and pushed them to bowl first in the second Test.

