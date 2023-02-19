IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli's Priceless Reaction After R Ashwin Threatens to Mankad Steve Smith - WATCH

Virat Kohli couldn’t manage to control his laughter on Day 3 of the second Test between India and Australia as Ravichandran Ashwin teased Mankading Steve Smith at the non-striker’s end.

India took a 2-0 lead in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 as they defeated Australia by 6 wickets in the 2nd Test at Delhi.

Ashwin is known to keep non-striker batsmen at their toes since he isn’t shy of dismissing batters by Mankading them and a similar incident nearly unfolded on Sunday as Smith was left in sixes in sevens while Ashwin rolled his arm by didn’t release the ball.

The incident took place in the 15th over of Australia’s inning. In the past as well, Ashwin has given non-striker batsmen warnings to stay within their crease.

As Ashwin completed his run-up and rolled his arm, he didn’t release the ball, possibly to check whether Smith had come out of his crease, Marnus Labuschagne was batting at the time and he also smile watching the antics.

While Smith quickly realised what Ashwin was trying to do, he appeared not so surprised by the Indian bowler’s ploy, Virat, who was fielding at the slip cordon laughed uncontrollably as he clapped to appreciate his teammate’s wit.

While Australia were on top on Day 2 as Nathan Lyon picked up a fifer, while India folded for 262 runs, Pat Cummins’ side reached 61/1 at stumps. However, the visitors were left shell-shocked on Day 3 as Ravindra Jadeja turned up the heat.

The Indian all-rounder picked up 7 scalps, and as many as 9 Australian batters lost their wickets in the span of 93 minutes as India restricted the visitors to a total of 113 runs in their second inning.

Earlier, Australia had scored 263 runs in their first innings, thus they could only muster up a 115-run lead over India.

Rohit Sharma’s side meanwhile sealed a six-wicket win over Australia on Day 3 with Cheteshwar Pujara scoring the winning runs in his 100th Test.

