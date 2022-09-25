IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch India vs Australia 2022 Series Coverage on TV And Online

After levelling the series, India is set to take on Australia in the third and final T20I at Hyderabad on Sunday, September 25. Both teams will be desperate to clinch the series and boost their morale before going into the T20I World Cup next month. The last match in Nagpur had to be curtailed to 8 overs per side due to wet outfields at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Winning the toss, India opened to bowl first, a decision that soon appeared to be yielding results. The hosts managed to get breakthroughs at the start. However, Matthew Wade’s power-hitting propelled Australia to 91 from their 8 over.

India, banking on a captain’s knock from Rohit Sharma, chased it down with four balls to spare. India registered a six-wicket win to keep the series alive. While the game was curtailed to fewer over, it was loaded with entertaining power hitting for the cricket fans.

The return of Jasprit Bumrah after injury was a positive sign, as the team had struggled badly in the death overs of recent matches.

Ahead of the 3rd T20I match between India and Australia, here is all you need to know:

When will the 3rd T20I match between India and Australia be played?

The 3rd T20I match between India and Australia will be played on September 25, Sunday.

Where will the 3rd T20I match between India and Australia be played?

The 3rd T20I match between India and Australia will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the 3rd T20I match between India and Australia begin?

The 3rd T20I match between India and Australia will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on September 25.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I match between India and Australia?

The 3rd T20I match between India and Australia will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I match between India and Australia?

The 3rd T20I match between India and Australia will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

IND vs AUS Predicted Playing XIs

India’s Predicted Playing Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Australia’s Predicted Playing Line-up: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis

