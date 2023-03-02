IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 2: Nathan Lyon Claims Eight to Put Australia in Driver's Seat

Nathan Lyon spun his magic on Day 2 of the third Test match to put Australia on top against India at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Lyon displayed his class once again and claimed an eight-wicket haul to dismantle the star-studded India batting line-up for just 163 at stumps on Day 2. Australia are in the driver’s seat as they need 76 runs to win the match.

Cheteshwar Pujara was cut above the rest for India with the bat as he scored crucial 59 runs to help India take the crucial lead. However, he didn’t get much support from the other end as the wickets kept tumbling. India now need a miraculous effort on Day 3 to escape the defeat.

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Highlights

The hosts failed to take advantage of dismissing Australia (197) early on Day 2. Pacer Umesh Yadav was efficient with his exhibition of reverse swing and reached 100 Test wickets at home, Ashwin was able to extract turn, and use it with flight to trigger an Australian batting meltdown, as they lost their last six wickets for just 11 runs in 28 balls.

However, Australia managed to take a vital 88-run lead after the first innings.

The Indian batters once again crumbled against the Australian spinners as this time it was Lyon who spun his web around the hosts by claiming eight wickets. He completed his 10-wicket haul as the Indian batters looked clueless against his spin magic.

Lyon didn’t waste much time dismissing young Shubman Gill for 5 by outfoxing him completely. While skipper Rohit Sharma also failed to score big and become the second victim of the veteran Aussie spinner. The Indian captain was dismissed for 12.

Meanwhile, premier India batter Virat Kohli once again failed to put up a big score and was dismissed for 13 after missing out on a pull shot against Matthew Kuhnemann.

Pujara led India’s fightback with a valiant half-century but Lyon kept taking wickets from the other end to put India under pressure. Pujara scored 59 runs off 142 balls but Steve Smith took an absolute blinder to help Lyon claim another wicket.

Axar Patel also put up a fight by scoring unbeaten 15 runs in 39 balls but Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj didn’t give him much support.

Brief Scores: India 109 and 163 in 60.3 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 59; Nathan Lyon 8/64) in 60.3 overs.

Australia 1st innings: 197 all out in 76.3 overs.

