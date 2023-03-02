IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Fans Miss Rishabh Pant as KS Bharat Disappoints Again With the Bat

Wicketkeeper batter KS Bharat failed once again with the bat and was dismissed for just 3 in the second innings of third Test match between India and Australia. Bharat, who made his debut in the opening Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has failed to impress with his batting skills so far in the three matches as fans started missing flamboyant Rishabh Pant. Bharat survived for only 8 balls on Day 2 at Holkar Cricket Stadium as Nathan Lyon breached his defence to hit the timber.

He has failed to create any impact with the bat and scored 57 runs in the five innings so far in his Test career.

Pant started trending on Twitter after Bharat’s another disappointing show with the bat as fans missed the Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper batter.

Pant sustained several injuries during a horrific car accident last year and he is expected to miss competitive cricket this year.

He has a tremendous record against Australia in Test cricket with 624 runs in 7 matches at a sublime average of 62.40.

Recently, the southpaw revealed that he has gotten a new perspective in life ever since the setback he suffered, although he does miss cricket and is hoping to get back on the playing field again.

When quizzed about his recovery process, Pant said that he’s recovering well.

“I am much better now and making some good progress with my recovery. Hopefully, with the grace of God, and the support of the medical team, I will be fully fit very soon," the wicketkeeper-batter told IANS.

Meanwhile, Australia dominated India on 2nd Day with the balls as India lost seven wickets for just 140. Lyon spun his web around the Indian batters to claim a five-wicket haul.

