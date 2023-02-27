IND vs AUS 3rd Test: In Rohit Sharma's Absence, Virat Kohli and Others Sweat it out in Nets - Watch

Team India may have taken a 2-0 lead in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, but the hosts are not yet done, and they will be gunning to inflict a clean sweep on Australia.

Ahead of the third Test match of the series in Indore, Indian players sweated it out in nets at the Holkar Stadium in the absence of skipper Rohit Sharma. While Rohit was expected to join up with the rest of his teammates on Monday, BCCI shared a video of Indian players sweating it out in the nets ahead of the third Test.

While Rohit was nowhere to be seen in the video, former skipper Virat Kohli, and under-fire KL Rahul were seen giving it their best.

“Preps ON! Team India get into the groove for the 3rd IND vs AUS Test in Indore," wrote BCCI on Twitter while offering fans a glimpse of India’s net session on Sunday.

Having won the first Test in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs, the hosts continued their assault upon the visiting Australian side by winning the previous fixture in Delhi by six wickets.

That sealed the fate of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy which India successfully retained for a fourth consecutive time.

Although the players will be confident going into the final stretch of the series there remains a selection dilemma in front of Rohit as Rahul’s batting woes have been a major concern.

It remains to be seen whether Shubman Gill gets a chance in Indore, and if India can win the third Test, they will seal their place in the final of World Test Championship 21-23 which will take place in June at the Oval in London.

With a victory in Indore, the final Test in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium would become a mere formality although the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat and Suryakumar Yadav might get an opportunity to play the final match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

India’s next assignment will be the ODI series against Australia that kicks-off on March 17 with the first match slated to be played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

