IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Indore Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for the Test match between India and Australia, March 1

IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Indore Weather Forecast & pitch report for India vs Australia: Australia will be aiming to bounce back in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. The crucial match will be played at Indore’s Holkar Cricket Stadium and will test the character of the Australian side.

Regular captain Pat Cummins will not be available in the third Test due to personal reasons and David Warner has also returned home due to injury. Stand-in skipper Steve Smith has his task cut out.

Smith will have to lead from the front by batting well in the third Test. Australian batters had capitulated in the third innings of the second Test. Steve Smith will hope that his batters put up a much better display.

On the other hand, Indian team management will have to decide if they want to play Shubman Gill and drop under-fire KL Rahul from the playing XI. Ravindra Jadeja will again lead a three-pronged Indian spin attack. Jadeja will be the key player for India and Aussies will have to execute their plans against him if they are to compete in Indore.

Ahead of the third Test between India and Australia, here is all you need to know:

IND vs AUS Weather Report

The match will begin at 9:30 pm IST. According to weather reports, there is no chance of precipitation in Indore during that time. The conditions are ideal for cricket and we should get a full game.

IND vs AUS Pitch Report

The pitch at the Holkar Cricket Stadium is known to assist batters. Spinners tend to extract something from the surface at this stadium. The wicket could be similar to the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and will likely put the Australian batters under scrutiny against Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

IND vs AUS Predicted Playing XI:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Kona Srikar-Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (wk), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann

