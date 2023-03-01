IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Kohli Eyes Massive Milestone, Rohit on Cusp of Joining Sachin, Sehwag in Elite List

The stage is set in Indore for the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The game gets underway at the Holkar Stadium on Wednesday where Australia will find ways to bounce back after back-to-back losses. On the other hand, India have already retained the title following the 6-wicket win in Delhi and now, they will root for a 3-0 lead in order to confirm a berth at the World Test Championship (WTC) final, stated to be played in June 2023.

Virat Kohli will be in focus again. He has been getting good starts in the series so far but failing to convert them into big scores. He achieved a remarkable feat in the Delhi Test, becoming the fastest to get 25,000 runs in international cricket. The former Indian captain will have a chance to add another feather to his colourful cap when he walks out to bat in Indore.

Kohli is only 77 runs away from completing 4,000 runs in Test cricket at home. Also, the batting pair of Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma need 44 runs to complete 1,000 runs as a pair in Test cricket.

Meanwhile, the Indian captain, who began the series with a blistering hundred in Nagpur, is also on the cusp of achieving a commendable feat. He is currently the leading run-getter in the ongoing series, smashing 183 runs in 3 innings. He is just 45 runs away from completing 17,000 runs in international cricket.

If the Indian skipper manages to get those 45 runs in the Indore Test, he will enter the elite list of Indian batters that includes the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni and Virender Sehwag.

At the same time, Rohit is 57 runs away from completing 2,000 runs in Test cricket at home. And if he manages to get 80 or more runs, he will complete 3,000 runs in international cricket as the leader of Team India.

Leading 2-0 in a four-match series, India are sitting pretty and just need to make one tough decision of choosing between out-of-form K L Rahul and Shubman Gill. Rahul is no more the vice-captain of the side but the team management has shown tremendous faith in him and he might well get another opportunity to get back among the runs.

