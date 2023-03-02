IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Opts Against Taking DRS, Walks Back in 'Disgust' After Getting Out - Watch

Virat Kohli has been getting there almost, the former Indian skipper has played some promising shots but ended up getting dismissed and failed to rack up a big total in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

During India’s second inning in the third Test at Indore’s Holkar Stadium, Kohli was looking in good form yet again, he has got those starts, but has struggled to convert them into a big score and something similar happened on Thursday.

Kohli got out to Matthew Kuhnemann while playing an average shot, thus his inning ended prematurely, at just 13, and it tipped the balance of the contest yet again in Australia’s favour.

The 34-year-old along with Cheteshwar Pujara appeared to be turning the tide in India’s favour although when Virat was given out, it allowed Steve Smith and Co to further tighten their grip on the contest.

Kohli’s reaction to the dismissal said it all, and he opted not to take the review. Having scored two boundaries, the former India captain was looking to inflict further damage but couldn’t read the bounce off the Indore pitch.

Australia’s Kuhnemann bowled a short delivery which Kohli tried to smack down the leg-side, however, he was caught in two minds whether to pull or flick the ball and ended up doing neither.

The ball struck his pads and the umpire raised his finger. While Kohli opted not to take the review and walked back fuming at himself, the replays also revealed that the ball would have struck the stumps.

Ravi Shastri, while commentating on the match said that it was indeed the wrong shot selection for Virat, who was visibly disappointed.

“He was looking for the pull. And his head is down; he knows it’s a wrong option of a shot. He tried in once in the last over but missing this. He is not taking the review. He is walking away in absolute disgust," the former Indian coach was heard saying on-air.

Interestingly he had tried a similar shot three balls earlier but the ball struck Kohli on his thumb. The Indian batter called for the physio as he grimaced in pain, and after a brief halt in play as Nitin Patel treated Virat with the magic spray.

