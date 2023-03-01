IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli's Jubilant Celebration as Umesh Yadav Smashes a Six in Indore - WATCH

After missing out on the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, Umesh Yadav was back in the mix for the third encounter in Indore. He came in as Shami’s replacement, informed Rohit Sharma after opting to bat first. But neither Rohit nor Umesh would’ve thought that the bowler would be out there batting in the middle right after the lunch break.

The Indian innings started off pretty well, with multiple boundaries hit by the Indian openers. But once the duo of Shubman Gill and Rohit back in the hut, the entire batting order collapsed within the first few hours.

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Live Updates

Advertisement

When the turning Indore track hit the hosts hardest, Umesh Yadav arrived with his freestyle strokeplay. And for a moment, it was all like a white-ball game. The Indian fast bowler smashed two big sixes and a boundary before Matt Kuhnemann took him down to complete a five-wicket haul.

Umesh scored 17 runs off 13 deliveries, but his stay at the crease was the most entertaining. His sixes made his teammates in the dressing room jump off their seats. And Virat Kohli, the most expressive of all, was overjoyed with Umesh’s batting exploits.

Since morning, frenetic play followed, where every ball was literally an event as the ball turned big apart from variable bounce coming into play. Kuhnemann used conditions well to set the ball rolling for an Indian collapse and ended up with 5/16 in nine overs.

ALSO READ | Exclusive | Dry, Drier, Driest: How Team India Chose The Indore Test Pitch

Advertisement

Off-spin duo of Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy took three and one scalps respectively as Australia’s troika of spinners shared all the wickets that fell; with the final wicket coming out of a calamitous run-out.

Being out for 109 in 33.2 overs is also India’s lowest Test total at home since 107 and 105 against Australia in Pune 2017 and is their fifth shortest innings while being all-out in-home conditions.

Get the latest Cricket News here