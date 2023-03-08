IND vs AUS 4th Test: Ahmedabad Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for the Test match between India and Australia, March 9

Australia will be aiming to level the series when they take the field in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on March 9. Regular captain Pat Cummins will miss the fourth Test as well and stand-in skipper Steve Smith will lead the side. Australia had routed the hosts in the Indore Test and will fancy their chances in the crucial fourth Test. Indore’s Holkar Stadium, venue of the third Test, received three demerit points from the International Cricket Council (ICC). Therefore, it will be interesting to see whether the pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium will offer turn from Day 1. Indian batters were found wanting against Australia’s veteran spinner Nathan Lyon in the third Test. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli will have to apply themselves at the crease if India is to win the Test series in the fourth Test.

Ahead of the third Test between India and Australia, here is all you need to know:

IND vs AUS Weather Report

The match will begin at 9:30 pm (local time) on March 9. According to weather reports, there is no chance of precipitation in Ahmedabad during that time. The conditions are ideal for cricket and we should get a full game.

IND vs AUS Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is known to assist spinners in Test cricket. The last Test that was played at this venue was in 2021 between India and England. India had won that match comfortably as Axar Patel and R Ashwin tormented the England batters. However, the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium may not offer turn right from Day 1. Indore’s Holkar Stadium was slammed by ICC for preparing a rank turner and Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) would probably want to avoid that ignominy.

IND vs AUS Predicted Playing XI:

India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Kona Srikar-Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (wk), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann

