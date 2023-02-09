IND vs AUS | A Country Where Test Match Finishes in 2 Days Has No Right to Moan About Indian Pitches: Sunil Gavaskar

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar has lashed out at the critics who are questioning the Nagpur pitch ahead of the first Test match between India and Australia. Australian media and their several former cricketers have slammed the Nagpur pitch and labelled it as ‘doctored’ after two dry patches were witnessed on the surface which might cause trouble to the left-handed batters.

It’s not the first time when India have produced rank-turners for the red-ball contests as every team takes advantage of home conditions but some Australians feels that the Asian Giants should preapare fair pitch for more competitiveness in the series.

However, Gavaskar had a no nonsense response to the pitch critics and criticised Aussies for playing mind games as he also pointed out that the Gabba Test between Australia and South Africa which finished within two days only.

Advertisement

Also Read | India vs Australia, 1st Test: Spin on Everybody’s Mind at Jamtha

“The Aussies have started the mind games by talking about the pitches that were on offer when they toured here last. A country where a Test match finishes in two days has no right to moan about Indian pitches. The Brisbane game against South Africa finished in two days. It’s not just the matter of the game finishing in two days, but the kind of pitch that was prepared. With the ball flying all over the place it was dangerous to life and limb. On a turner the only issue is the reputation of batters that is in danger and not their life and limb," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

The batting great further lashed out at the Australian media for cribbing about the sub-continent pitches which offers turn as they always defend the bouncy tracks of their country.

“What the two-day finish in Brisbane showed was that even the best batters of both teams had their hearts in their mouths. Of course, some sections of the Oz media made excuses saying since it’s a batters game, a pitch like that gives the bowlers some chance. Oh yeah, then why crib when the pitches in the sub-continent turn from Day one," he added

Also Read | India Ready to Serve up Spin-Laden Obstacles to Thwart Australia’s Redemption Hopes

Advertisement

He emphasized on why scoring a century in the sub-continent is rated highly by many.

“Playing spin is the ultimate challenge for a ‘batter as it tests his footwork and the use of the crease to nullify the turn. There are mind games with the bowler too, that’s why those who score a century or more in the sub-continent will be recognised as great batters," the former Indian skipper further wrote.

Get the latest Cricket News here