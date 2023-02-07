The last time India and Australia locked horns for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, they created magic. How else do you describe the stunning comeback of a side from a historic low, loss of several key players to various injuries, alleged racism to breaching what was erstwhile referred to as Australia’s Fortress Gabba and returning home with the trophy?

Such was the impact that a poll conducted by the International Cricket Council resulted in the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy being crowned as the ‘Ultimate Test Series’.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: A Brief History Of India vs Australia Epic Test Rivalry

Ahead of another instalment of the famed rivalry, we take a look at what transpired the last time these two opponents squared off in Test whites.

The Adelaide Low

The series opener was a day-night Test. And first such between India and Australia. The tourists, led by superstar Virat Kohli opted to bat first. And then Mitchell Starc bowled Prithvi Shaw with what was the second delivery of the series. Little would have anyone imagined that Australia will be celebrating a fantastic win inside three days. Why? Because after Shaw’s exit, India were at a comfortable 188/3 even though the ball was doing the tricks under the light when a mix-up resulted in Kohli being run out on 64.

India would be bowled out for 244 but they took a first innings lead after keeping Australia to 191. The match was still in balance and India had the chance to take control. And then disaster. They were blown away for 36 – their lowest-ever total in Test history. Australia overhauled the target of 90 with ease to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

The Exodus Begins

It was well known in advance that Kohli will only be part of the series opener as he was to return home for the birth of his child. His wasn’t the only absence India would have to account for. Seasoned Ishant Sharma was already out of the tour because of an injury and Mohammed Shami broke his arm while batting in the second innings of series opener.

The Magic Begins

Ajinkya Rahane took over the captaincy duties and under his watchful gaze, a couple of future stars made their debuts – Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj. Australia though won the toss and opted to bat first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin stepped up sharing seven wickets in them as the hosts were skittled for 195 including a duck for Steve Smith. Rahane then peeled off a memorable hundred to give his team a decent lead of 131. A combined bowling display followed and the Aussies were bowled out for 200, setting India 70 to win. The target was achieved for the loss of two wickets and the tourists roared back by drawing level at one-all.

…But The Fallout

Well, India’s injury issues continued to mount. Umesh Yadav was ruled out of the remaining two matches due to a calf injury.

A Fightback For The Ages

A draw in any contest rarely evokes thrill and awe. The third match in Sydney will go down as a drawn Test but it was anything but a drab affair. Stung by their sorry show at MCG, Smith struck a century as Australia made 338-all out in their first innings. And then despite sparkling fifties from Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara, India ended up being bowled out for 244 and thus conceding a 94-run lead.

Australia’s solid show with the bat continued in the second dig and they declared at 312/6, setting a target of 406. India started well with the returning Rohit Sharma hitting a half-century but then India lost three wickets in quick time, leaving all three results a real possibility. And then two contrasting innings.

The old warhorse Pujara began a blockathon during which he copped blows to his bodies, several painful of them. On the other hand, the young Rishabh Pant began to counterattack. And until Pant was in the middle, the Australian would’ve been nursing the fear of a defeat considering the Indian had smashed 97 off just 118 deliveries during a stand of 148 runs with Pujara. Once Pant and Pujara exited, Australia saw an opening.

But that opening was being closely guarded by the pair of Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin. Both were battling fitness issues. Ashwin was dealing with a back problem, Vihari had a hamstring concern. The duo battled. And battled. Consumed 289 deliveries between them. Forced a draw that seemed like a well-earned victory.

Injuries Pile up

The effort of that draw in Sydney cost India dearly. They lost more players. Vihari, Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul were all ruled out of the fourth and final Test to be played in Brisbane – a venue where Australia hadn’t lost in 32 years. The odds were heavily stacked against India.

Wait, What?

The Indian bowling attack was thin on experience. Their most experienced bowler was Siraj with a grand total of 2 Tests against his name. He had Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur for the company in the pace department – both playing their second Test of international career. And there were a couple of debutants as well – Washington Sundar and T Natarajan.

Gabba Breached

Batting first, Australia made 369-all out with Marnus Labuschagne hitting a century. India were then reduced to 186/6 in their reply. Sundar and Thakur joined forces with each hitting a half-century. They recovered to be bowled out for 336. Siraj then took his maiden five-wicket haul as Australia set India 328 runs to win on the final day. Rohit fell cheaply on 7 but Gill stepped up with a solid 91 off 146. Pujara batted the way he’s known for to prevent the innings from unravelling. In the final session of the day’s play, India needed 145 runs with seven wickets remaining.

With the second new ball, Australia began taking steps in the right direction. India lost Pujara and Mayank Agarwal. Pant wasn’t giving up.

He began the charge, taking the tailenders alongside. Sundar struck a stunning six off Pat Cummins – a shot any quality batter would be proud of – before being bowled by Nathan Lyon. Pant would remain unbeaten on 89 as he sealed a thrilling three-wicket win with a four. A 2-1 series win was sealed by breaching Fortress Gabba.

