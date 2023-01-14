IND vs AUS: Australia Very Balanced And Confident, Have Huge Chance to Beat India - Justin Langer

Former Australia head coach Justin Langer claims that the upcoming tour of India will be the hardest one for Pat Cummins and Co. The Border Gavaskar Trophy will be once again on the line with two cricketing giants locking horns in four-match Test series. The Asian Giants have turned out to be too good for the Aussies in the last couple of tours Down Under and the visitors will be under immense pressure to improve their recent record against India.

Langer, who was the coach of the Australian team in the last two Test series against India, said that he is excited to see how Cummins and Co. perform on the hardest tour.

“It’s not sadness, I’ve moved on. I won’t be there, but I’ll be looking forward to seeing the boys win there. It’d be great if they could. I can’t wait to watch it. It’s the hardest tour. I look back to 2004 when Australia won for the first time in 35 years, it has a similar feel about it," Langer said while speaking to The Age.

Langer revealed that he used to treat the Indian Test tour as his ‘Mt Everest tour’ but feels that the current Australian team is well balanced and the recent performances indicate that they have a chance to outclass Rohit Sharma and Co.

“It was a very balanced and confident team. The current team are winning and I think they’re a huge chance to beat India. That was my Mt Everest tour. I always said I wanted to be able to do it again because it was so hard to do," he added.

Langer emphasized on the Australian team combination and suggested that they have ticked all the boxes to taste success on Indian soil.

“Australia have two senior pros at the top. They’ve got No.3 and No.4, averaging 60 and they’re best mates. They’re hungry and they play spin well. Travis Head is batting at a different level. He’s been inspired by that top four. Cameron Green will hopefully come back in, which gives really good balance. You’ve got the best fast bowling attack in the world and you’ve got the best spinner in the world. My gosh, they have an incredibly well-balanced team," Langer added.

The upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy is going to be extremely crucial for India to get a place in the World Test Championship Final. The hosts have only announced their squad for the first two matches of the series as Rohit Sharma will lead the team as Jasprit Bumrah will miss the matches due to fitness concerns.

