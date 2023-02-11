Home » Cricket Home » News » IND vs AUS: Axar Patel 84 Helps India Reach 400 As Lead Crosses 200 On Turner At Nagpur

Earlier Shami (37 off 47) counter-attacked and send Aussie spinners on a leather hunt. India quickly built on their first innings lead and managed to extend it past 200 runs in the first innings.

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Saikat Ghosh

News18.com

Last Updated: February 11, 2023, 12:17 IST

Nagpur, India

Axar Patel scores a boundary against Australia on day 3 of the first Test match in Nagpur.
Nagpur, Feb 11 (PTI) Axar Patel hit a resolute 84 while Mohammed Shami smashed an entertaining 37 as India took a massive 223-run first innings lead by posting 400 against Australia on the third day of the opening Test, here Saturday.

Axar put his head down and let Shami attack in the 52-run ninth-wicket stand, helping India outbat Australia on a track which the visiting media alleged was “doctored".

India had resumed the day at 321 for seven with Ravindra Jadeja (70) and Patel at the crease. Jadeja did not last long as he shouldered arms to a Murphy delivery that was fired in from an angle and crashed on to the stumps.

The pitch hasn’t changed its character much and it remains a slow turner where any batter ready to grind it out will get results.

RELATED NEWS

Lunch was taken when Indian innings ended.

Shami, who was dropped on 6 by Scott Boland at long-on off Nathan Lyon, decided to launch a swift counter-attack on opposition best bowler Todd Murphy (7/124).

He hit the bespectacled off-spinner for three sixes — a slog sweep over mid-wicket, a flat six over long-off and monstrous hit over long-on — apart from a couple of boundaries during his 47 ball stay.

Adding 50-plus runs in just over an hour (65 minutes) was laudable and Patel on his part gave Shami bulk of the strike.

If Australia had any chance of wrapping it up, Boland’s goof up proved costly as Shami made them pay dearly.

While Murphy has been impressive on debut, Lyon’s (1/126) performance has been disappointing to say the least as his bowling lacked the bite.

Almost all the Indian batters found it easy to defend the veteran off-spinner off the back-foot.

Once Shami was dismissed going for his fourth maximum off Murphy, Patel decided to attack and lofted the debutant straight into the sightscreen for his first six.

His and India’s innings ended when he was bowled by rival skipper Pat Cummins.

first published: February 11, 2023, 11:43 IST
last updated: February 11, 2023, 12:17 IST
