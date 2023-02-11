IND vs AUS: BCCI Releases Unseen Footage from Rahul Dravid's Motivational Speech to Debutantes SKY, KS Bharat

It was a huge day for Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat as India took on Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy match in Nagpur. Both players made their debuts and it was a moment of honor for their families as well. While Bharat got his cap from Pujara, it was Ravi Shastri who handed the cap to SKY.

Now the BCCI has released the unseen footage of the cap-handing ceremony where head coach Rahul Dravid can be giving a motivational speech.

“Always a special day when a couple of more boys join our family. It’s obviously a huge dream come true for millions of people. And there haven’t been many people who had the pleasure and privilege of having a Test cap and playing Test cricket for India," Dravid welcomed Suryakumar and Bharat into the Test side of the Indian team ahead of the series opener.

“Surya, many congratulations. Wear this with pride and honour and remember that every time you step out for your country - You have reached here not with anybody’s help. You have reached here because of what you have done. The way you performed over the last few months. So enjoy, your game should not change. Just because of this stamp ‘Test match cricket’. You play the way you play and treat it as another game. Enjoy yourself and entertain," Shastri said as the former Indian head coach handed SKY his debut Test cap.

While Suryakumar replaced injured battter Shreyas Iyer in the Indian middle-order, Bharat was roped into the Test side after wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the entire series following a tragic car accident.

“You have worked really hard to earn this. Wish you all the very best, be yourself. Play the way you do and wish you all the very best for a successful Test career," Pujara motivated Bharat prior to his Test debut.

Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel extended India’s lead to 144 runs after Rohit Sharma scored a century as the hosts ended day two of the opening Test against Australia at 321 for seven here on Friday.

Despite wickets tumbling at regular intervals at the other end, Rohit (120 off 212 balls) batted with composure to bring up a hard-fought century, his ninth in the format.

However, the Indian skipper became his Australian counterpart’s first victim as a Pat Cummins delivery sent Rohit’s off stump cartwheeling.

(With Agencies)

