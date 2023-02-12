IND vs AUS: David Warner Obliges to do Pushpa's 'Mai Jhukega Nahi' Move & Crowd Goes Gaga in Nagpur - WATCH

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is all about an age-old rivalry between India and Australia on the cricket field. The intensity is always high whenever these two teams lock horns and the fans love to watch every bit of it. Similar scenes were on display at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Saturday when India thrashed the Aussies by an innings and 132 runs to win the first Test and go 1-0 up in the series.

Meanwhile, the Indian fans had a moment to interact with Australian opener David Warner from the stands itself. The veteran batter has a huge fan base here and his social media feeds garner immense traction from his Indian followers. After the end of the Nagpur Test, a video is doing rounds on Twitter where Warner could be seen obliging to a fan’s request of doing the iconic step of the Indian movie ‘Pushpa’.

Warner received a huge round of applause for doing the famous ‘mai jhukega nahi’ gesture from the dressing room.

In another video, Warner could be seen doing a dance step while fielding near the boundary ropes. He drew huge cheers from the lovers of the game who gathered in large numbers to watch the first Test in Nagpur.

Apart from all the entertainment, Warner personally had a torrid time on the field. He managed scores of 1 and 10, failing to provide a good start for Australia in both innings. He was knocked over by Mohammad Shami in the first innings and then, Ashwin trapped him in front on Saturday.

A horrendous batting collapse in both innings led to Australia’s humiliating defeat in Nagpur. They posted 177 in the first innings after which India piled up 400 runs, taking a thick lead of 223 runs. The likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja spun vicious webs around the Aussie batters, helping India to bundle them out for 91 in the second innings, their lowest total in India and second lowest ever.

