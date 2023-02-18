IND vs AUS: David Warner Out of 2nd Test, Matthew Renshaw Comes in as Concussion Substitute

Australia have been dealt a massive blow with David Warner has been ruled out of the ongoing 2nd Test against India owing to a concussion after receiving a blow to the head while batting against India on Friday.

Matthew Renshaw, who was dropped from the playing XI for the Delhi Test, has come in as the concussion substitute for the rest of the game. However, he won’t be able to bowl in this game.

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 2

Advertisement

“The opener will miss the rest of the second Test with concussion following a blow to the head during yesterday’s dramatic opening session, paving the way for Matthew Renshaw to return to Australia’s XI," stated cricket.com.au.

Warner was said to be dizzy and hence, didn’t take the field when the hosts walked out to back in the post-tea session on day 1. His teammate Usman Khawaja, who addressed the post-match presser on Friday, said the medical team has monitored Warner’s condition and further assessment on next morning.

“I think the medical staff will have to assess tomorrow. He is a little bit weary at the moment. He obviously got a knock to the arm and then to the head and the head has made him a little bit weary and hence why he didn’t come out to the field. I think the medical staff will have to figure out what happens from here on in," Khawaja informed.

Warner was first hit to his elbow while facing Mohammed Siraj on Friday morning. The second blow, which came off a top edge, went on to hit his helmet and left him with concussion. As per the ICC rules, he has been replaced in the playing XI mid-match.

Advertisement

Warner’s misery with the bat in hand continued in Delhi as the left-hand batter could score only 15 runs in the first innings. His 44-ball vigil ended as Shami, coming in from round the wicket, got the left-handed batter forward and found some movement to draw the outside edge and keeper KS Bharat took the catch to his left. His outing in Nagpur was no better, managing scores of 1 and 10 across innings.

ALSO READ | BCCI Mulls Over Interim Chairman of Selectors After Chetan Sharma’s Resignation

Advertisement

After opting to bat first, Australia were bowled out for 263. Usman Khawaja was the top scorer with 81 runs off 125 deliveries while Peter Handscomb made a notable contribution of 72 runs. India captain Rohit Sharma and his deputy K.L. Rahul saw out the remaining nine overs to take the hosts to 21/0 in nine overs and trail Australia by 242 runs at stumps on day one.

Get the latest Cricket News here