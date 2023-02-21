IND vs AUS: David Warner Visits Humayun’s Tomb In Delhi With Family - WATCH

David Warner is having a torrid time on the cricket field. Firstly he struggled to score runs against India and was then eventually ruled out of the Test series after suffering a hairline fracture in his elbow. The dynamic opener is set to fly back home on Wednesday but before that, he was spotted spending some quality time with his family in Delhi after the end of the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Besides, there is a long break between the start of the third Test at Indore.

Making the best use of this break, the veteran batter paid a visit to Humayun’s Tomb among other places in Delhi with his family. The Humayun’s Tomb, built in 1570, is a major tourist attraction in Delhi as it was the first garden-tomb on the Indian subcontinent. It inspired several major architectural innovations, culminating in the construction of the Taj Mahal.

The Aussie star shared an Instagram Reel of his day out in the national capital.

“A little snippet from our days off in Delhi. Look how tired the girls were after seeing some beautiful places. Anywhere else we should visit?" Warner wrote in the caption.

Warner’s Reel has gone viral with over 4 lakh views in just a few hours of being posted online.

Many fans have dropped interesting comments under Warner’s Reel and even suggested some places he could visit.

One fan wrote, “Happy to see you in India David bhai. Visit Hyderabad to visualize the love from Telugu cricket fans."

Another fan suggested commented, “Akshardham Temple , Qutub Minar , Hauz Khas Fort, Chandni Chowk if possible."

David Warner often posts adorable posts of his family on Instagram. The Aussie batter had posted a lovely family picture from Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium just a few days ago.

David Warner was subbed out of the Delhi Test due to a concussion and a hairline fracture in his left elbow. The southpaw is unlikely to recover from the injury and may be sent back home to recover his fractured elbow. Warner was replaced by Travis Head at the top of the order when subbed out with a concussion in the Delhi Test.

The Australian team management had roped in Matthew Renshaw as the concussion sub for Warner. It will be interesting to see whether Australia persists with Renshaw for the remaining two Tests.

