IND vs AUS: Deepak Chahar Should be Tried Ahead of T20 World Cup - Former India Cricketer

Former India cricketer and selector Saba Karim suggested that the team management should try stand-by pacer Deepak Chahar ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Chahar recently returned to the Indian team during the Zimbabwe tour after recovering from a hamstring injury. However, the swing bowler failed to make the cut to the 2022 T20 WC squad and will try to Australia as a reserve player. The 30-year-old is part of India’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against Australia and South Africa.

Karim feels that Chahar can be an excellent option for India with the ball and the team management should give him opportunities to showcase his talent ahead of the mega ICC event.

“You need to try standby bowlers [ahead of T20 World Cup]. Looking at it, Deepak Chahar should be tried because he also bowls well with the new ball and is a swing bowler and can be an excellent option for Team India," Karim told India News.

Talking about India’s below-par show with the ball in Asia Cup, Karim identified that Bhuvneshwar Kumar was forced to bowl his four overs due to a lack of options. While the former cricketer suggested that Hardik Pandya can fill in situations when Bhuvneshwar has an off day.

“The main problem in Asia Cup was that Bhuvneshwar had to bowl four overs in every match. If he is not in great form or is not good on that day, then we have a great option in the form of Hardik Pandya" he added.

Karim feels that the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel is going to add tremendous value to the Indian bowling attack as they were out of the Asia Cup due to their respective injuries.

“With the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, our bowling is looking robust," he added.

The former Team India selector said that the upcoming two T20I series will be crucial for the Rohit Sharma and Co. as the BCCI has planned it well ahead of the T20 WC.

“I don’t think there will be many problems, but intense competition will be vital in the T20 World Cup preparations. Playing against strong teams will be beneficial. It’s the right call that India have planned such series to ensure we are fully prepared for the T20 World Cup," Karim said.

