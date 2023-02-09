'Mark my Words Mark': Karthik And Waugh Engage in War in Words on Air After Indian Glovesman's Bold Prediction

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy started on a high note for India as they completely dominated Australia on the Day 1 of the Nagpur Test to start their trophy defence. It was not an ideal day for the visitors as apart from the toss, nothing went in their favour as they were bundled out for just 177 and then Rohit Sharma put them further on the backfoot with a sublime half-century.

The two teams shared a healthy rivalry on the field as the buzz around it is once again sky-high. Ahead of Day 1, the talks were around the pitch as several former Australian players and their media houses labelled it as ‘doctored’ due to a couple of rough patches. However, the Indian spinners didn’t take much assistance from that as they got the better of the Aussie batters with natural variations. Ravindra Jadeja claimed the five-wicket haul while Ravichandran Ashwin picked three to pin the visitors down on Day 1.

India vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Highlights

Advertisement

Apart from the on-field action, we witnessed some exciting action in the commentary box too where Dinesh Karthik and Mark Waugh were engaged in a war of words.

It all started when Karthik suggested, “I do feel India will bat only once in the Test match."

Waugh backed his team and replied, “We’ll see about that DK, we’ll see about that."

The banter went on…

Dinesh Karthik: “Mark my words Mark."

Mark Waugh: “What time is it. It’s five past three. I’ll write that in my diary. He could be right. It’s not going to be easy, it’s not going to be a stroll in the park."

Dinesh Karthik: “But at the same time, it’s not as tough as the Aussie batters made it out to be either."

Mark Waugh: “All I’m saying is never judge a pitch until two sides have bat. Lets see how things unfold. It’s a big session, Australia won’t let India get away. This Indian Test batters not as good as some of the Australians. I can’t see two guys averaging 60."

Dinesh Karthik: “Well there was just one there in India, that average 60."

Advertisement

Mark Waugh: “Rohit Sharma class player, Virat Kohli world class, Pujara Thor in the side."

WATCH: Virat Kohli Puts His Arm Around Steve Smith as Duo Shares Laugh During Day 1 of Nagpur Test

Meanwhile, the hosts are in the driver’s seat as they have posted 77/1 at the stumps with Rohit (56*) still in the middle and he will look to convert it into a triple-digit score on Friday.

Get the latest Cricket News here