IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for India vs Australia, 1st T20I, September 20

India and Australia will face-off in the 1st T20I of the three-match series on September 20. Rohit Sharma-led India had a rather poor Asia Cup campaign and will be looking to make amends in this crucial series. With T20 World Cup around the corner, India suffered a setback when they were knocked out from the Super-4 stage of the Asia Cup. India’s bowling looked pretty flat in UAE. Coach Rahul Dravid will hope that the arrival of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel will add more teeth to India’s bowling attack.

Both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will be aiming to get some runs under their belt. Indian batters should enjoy batting on the pretty flat surface of Mohali.

Australia are the reigning world champions. They won the last T20I series that they played in Sri Lanka. But Aaron Finch and Co would know that defeating India in their own backyard is a different ballgame altogether. There is very little to choose between the two teams and the 1st T20I promises to be an enthralling contest.

Ahead of the 1st T20I match between India and Australia, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the 1st T20I match between India and Australia be played?

The 1st T20I match between India and Australia will be played on September 20, Tuesday.

Where will the 1st T20I match between India and Australia be played?

The 1st T20I match between India and Australia will be played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

What time will the 1st T20I match between India and Australia begin?

The 1st T20I match between India and Australia will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on September 20.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st T20I match between India and Australia?

The 1st T20I match between India and Australia will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st T20I match between India and Australia?

The 1st T20I match between India and Australia will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Steven Smith

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

IND vs AUS Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Australia Predicted Line-up: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

