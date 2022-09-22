IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for India vs Australia, 2nd T20I, September 23

India will take on Australia in the crucial 2nd T20I of the three-match series on September 23. Rohit Sharma and Co will be looking to salvage the series and bounce back from the galling defeat in the 1st T20I. India were comprehensively outclassed by a clinical Australian side at Mohali. The hosts posted 208 runs on the board, courtesy of a brilliant knock by Hardik Pandya. But the Indian bowling attack looked completely listless and couldn’t defend the total. Coach Rahul Dravid will be particularly concerned with India’s bowling in the death overs. Veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be under pressure to come up with the goods on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Aussies will be delighted with how they played in Mohali. Young Cameron Green produced an all-round show to sink India. Moreover, veteran Matthew Wade looks in great touch and provides depth to their batting line-up. Skipper Aaron Finch would want that his team maintains its winning ways in the 2nd T20I and clinch the series. Ahead of the 2nd T20I match between India and Australia, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the 2nd T20I match between India and Australia be played?

The 2nd T20I match between India and Australia will be played on September 23, Friday.

Where will the 2nd T20I match between India and Australia be played?

The 2nd T20I match between India and Australia will be played at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

What time will the 2nd T20I match between India and Australia begin?

The 2nd T20I match between India and Australia will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on September 23.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I match between India and Australia?

The 2nd T20I match between India and Australia will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I match between India and Australia?

The 2nd T20I match between India and Australia will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Cameron Green

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade

Batsmen: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Steven Smith

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Cameron Green, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav

IND vs AUS Predicted Playing XI:

India’s Predicted Playing Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Australia’s Predicted Playing Line-up: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis

