IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: India vs Australia Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Friday's 2ndTest match, February 17, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 9:30 am IST

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s Border-Gavaskar second Test match between India and Australia: India’s spin attack did excel in the opening Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia but the hosts would certainly be wary of their top-order’s performance ahead of the second encounter. India skipper Rohit Sharma was the lone bright spot in the top-order. Rohit had notched a majestic hundred against the Aussies in Nagpur. Shreyas Iyer has now been added to India squad for the second Test against Australia. Iyer was ruled out of the opening Test due to a back injury. After playing seven Tests, Iyer has till now scored 624 runs at an average of 56.72.

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, on the other hand, displayed a stellar in the first Test show to earn a 1-0 lead for Team India in the four-match series. Jadeja scalped seven wickets and played a crucial knock of 70 as India thrashed the Aussies by an innings and 132 runs.

India will now be eyeing another commendable show as they are set to take on the Pat Cummins-led in the second Test slated to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The second Test between India and Australia will start on Friday.

Ahead of the second Test match between India and Australia; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs AUS Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India vs Australia second Test match.

IND vs AUS Live Streaming

The second Test match between India and Australia will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

IND vs AUS Match Details

The IND vs AUS second Test match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from Friday, February 17, at 9:30 am IST.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Vice-Captain: Ravichandran Ashwin

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batsmen: David Warner, Virat Kohli, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Todd Murphy, Mohammad Shami

India vs Australia Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Ashton Agar

