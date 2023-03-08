IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: India vs Australia Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's Fourth Test IND vs AUS match, March 9, DY Patil Stadium in Ahmedabad 9:30 am IST

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Fourth Test match between India and Australia: India and Australia are gearing up for the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, slated to begin on March 9. The highly anticipated red-ball encounter will be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Winning the first two matches, India earned a 2-0 lead in the four-match series before Australia brought the gap down to one by registering a commendable victory in the third Test. The Indian brigade will aim to rejuvenate themselves and conclude the home series on a positive note. The Aussies, on the other hand, will head to the next game with the aim to make the equation level.

Like the previous games, the fourth Test is anticipated to be a battle between the spinners of both sides as the pitch in Ahmedabad will likely be a rank-turner. Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon is coming off a memorable outing as he folded up the third Test with 11 wickets in two innings. Matthew Kuhnemann also enjoyed a good spell and got a total of 6 wickets under his belt. Aussie top order looked a lot more composed in the Indore Test with Usman Khawaja and Travis Head playing some good knocks.

India’s spinner duo Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin continued their red-hot form as well and managed to produce significant damage during Australia’s first-innings batting. However, Indian batters once again failed to show their calibre, suffering an early collapse. They will need to take on more responsibility in order to overcome the in-form Australia.

Ahead of the match between India and Australia; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs AUS Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India vs Australia’s fourth Test match.

IND vs AUS Live Streaming

The fourth Test match between India and Australia will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website.

IND vs AUS Match Details

The IND vs AUS fourth Test match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, March 9, at 9:30 am IST.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Vice-Captain: Nathan Lyon

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alex Carey

Batters: Virat Kohli, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cheteshwar Pujara

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Travis Head

Bowlers: Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Stark, Mohammad Shami

India vs Australia Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (C), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann

