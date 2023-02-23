IND vs AUS: Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh And Jhye Richardson Named in Australia ODI Squad For India Series

A host of Australia limited-overs stars are set to make their international return through the ODI series in India. Allrounders Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh have been named alongside Jhye Richardson in a strong 16-man squad for the India ODI series starting March 17.

The squad, led by Pat Cummins, also includes David Warner who recently was ruled out from the remaining two Tests of the ongoing India series due to an elbow fracture. Spin-bowling allrounder Ashton Agar has also been named after being released from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy having played no part in the first two matches.

However, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood hasn’t found a place as he will continue recovery from an Achilles injury.

“It would be great for Josh to be part of this series but we have taken a conservative view ahead of a very important winter in England of which he will be an integral part," Australia Chairman of selectors George Bailey said.

The three-match series will give the Australian players an indication of the conditions they will have to deal with when the ODI World Cup gets underway later this year in India.

“With the World Cup just over seven months away, these matches in India are an important step in our preparation," Bailey said. “Glenn, Mitchell and Jhye are all important players in what we think the squad might look like come October."

Marsh underwent an ankle surgery last year that pushed him to the sidelines for three months while Maxwell ended up with a broken leg last November during a backyard birthday party. Richardson last played a white-ball series for Australia last year during the Sri Lanka tour and hasn’t played any competitive cricket since January this year when during BBL he ended up with a hamstring issue that cut short his participation.

Australia ODI Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

