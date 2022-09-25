Australian all rounder Glenn Maxwell went back to pavilion following a very interesting yet unusual run-out. Axar Patel targeted the stumps with a direct throw to dismiss Maxwell but a bit of controversy peeped in between.

The ball had struck the stumps but it looked like wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik’s gloves dislodged the bails before the ball did. However, after multiple checks on the big screen, the third umpire ruled it a a run-out. Maxwell had to walk back, looking unhappy and disappointed.

The incident happened during the eighth over when Yuzvendra Chahal came to bowl. On the fourth ball, Chahal bowled it on the shorted side and Maxwell pulled it. The ball landed a little in front of Patel at deep backward square leg region. The batters had completed one run but then Maxwell decided to go for the second.

Meanwhile, Patel fired a direct hit at the batter’s end and Maxwell was short of his crease. At first, umpire went upstairs to check for the run out. At first, it showed that Karthik’s gloves touched the stumps and one bail went off but the further checks demonstrated that the ball had also struck the stumps while one bail was still intact.

Resultantly, Maxwell had to depart.

After the run-out, fans started tweeting their views about it on social media. Here’s a look at some of them :

One user tweeted, “Go GOA GONE..Glenn Maxwell Run OUT."

Another user tweeted the rules. He said: “About #maxwell’s run out. Atleast one bail should be on the stumps when ball hits. Or stumps need to be uprooted completely.

#INDvsAUS #axerpatel"

Another user also talked about the rule and tweeted “Honestly, everyone thinking #Maxwell is not out , but today gets to know about this rule including Maxwell😂"

Both India and Australia are up with their ace performers for the last T20I of the three-match series. India had won the toss and decided to field first against Australia. The men in blue entered with a few changes as Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his come back to the team after missing out the last match at VCA Stadium, Nagpur. In an another change, Rishabh Pant has been left out from the Playing XI.

