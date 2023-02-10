IND vs AUS | 'Indian Batters Use Their Hands Really Well, They've Got a Lot of Scoring Options': Todd Murphy

Debutant Todd Murphy was elated after claiming a five-wicket haul against a quality Indian line-up in the first Test match at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. The 22-year-old off-spinner spun his web around the Indian batters as he turned out to be the only Aussie bowler to cause major trouble with the ball.

On his debut Test, Murphy picked the big wickets of KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli to complete his five-wicket haul.

The young spinner said that picking a fifer on a debut is more than he ever hope for.

“It’s been a pretty special couple of days and to top it off with a five-wicket haul on debut is more than I ever hope for and it is going to be something that I’ll look back on for the rest of my life and be proud of," Murphy said at the end of the second day’s play.

Murphy was all praise for the Indian batters and their ability to use their hands against spinners.

“I haven’t bowled to a lot of people from around the world but I think the Indian guys they use their hands really well. They get their hands out in front of their pads and they have got a lot of scoring options too.

“So always a really difficult challenge there. And it was quite tough," he said.

Murphy further talked about his journey from switching from a medium pacer to an off-spinner as he said that he was thankful for making the decision at the right moment.

“I think in all honesty my medium pace wasn’t really any good anyway, so it sort of just came a time where I was tinkering in the nets with off-spin bowling and yeah, got some really good feedback that what was coming out of my hand was alright.

“So, just went from there and kept working at it and it’s been the best thing I’ve ever done. So thankful I have," he said.

It has been one hell of a journey for Murphy, who wasn’t even playing first-class cricket a year back and now has five-for in Tests to boast of.

“I think this time last year I was still not in the state side so it sort of has been quite quick progress," he admitted.

He credited the tour to Sri Lanka last year where he travelled with Australia A team and got the experience of bowling on spin-friendly surfaces.

“But one of the biggest things for me was getting to go to Sri Lanka and being on that A tour and having a little bit of success over that probably gave me the confidence I needed going back to Australia that I could mix it with first class cricketers."

He got guidance from some of the players, who have already played international cricket and that helped him understand the requirements of the top level.

“Being around some of the guys who had played Test cricket, observing everything and competing in the nets and bowling to the Sri Lankans.

“I took a lot of confidence out of that and reflected and went back, trusted myself a bit more and thought ‘what I’ve got can be good enough’ and believe in that," Murphy said.

