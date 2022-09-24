Pacer Jasprit Bumrah came back to International cricket as he went onto produce a searing yorker to dismiss Australian skipper Aaron Finch. The incident happened in the fifth over when he produced a lethal yorker to bamboozle Finch who saw his stumps flying. It all happened after India had won the toss and opted to bowl. With Australia going great guns in a rain-curtailed 8-over match, the likes of Aaron Finch was looking to hit at least one boundary per over.

That’s when Bumrah took out his best weapon and put a break to Finch’s innings as can be seen in this video.

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in the rain-hit second T20 International. The match was reduced to a 8 overs-a-side contest after overnight rain left the outfield wet. India made two changes, bringing Jasprit Bumrah in place of Umesh Yadav and including Rishabh Pant even as Bhuvneshwar Kumar missed out.

At the halfway mark, skipper Rohit Sharma handed the ball to comeback man Jasprit Bumrah (1/23 in 2 overs) and the India pace spearhead produced his trademark yorker to castle Finch.

In-form Wade then took the onus as he cracked two fours off Harshal — one across backward point and the other through extra cover. Bumrah could have had Steve Smith too as his sensational yorker had the batter on all fours. However, Smith and Wade managed to put him away for two fours as Australia reached 71 for 4 in 7 overs.

Wade then went berseck as the final over produced 19 runs.

In the end, Skipper Rohit Sharma blazed away to an unbeaten 46 as India registered a series-levelling six-wicket win over Australia. Chasing 91, Rohit scored 46 off 20 balls which included four boundaries and as many sixes to take India over the line with four balls to spare in the rain-affected game.

