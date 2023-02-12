IND vs AUS: Jaydev Unadkat Released From India's Squad for 2nd Test to Play Ranji Trophy Final

Jaydev Unadkat has been released from India’s squad for the 2nd Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 so that he can join up with the Saurashtra squad for the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final.

A media release from BCCI confirmed the development, with Unadkat expected to fly to Kolkata and join up with the Saurashtra squad who sealed their place in the Ranji Trophy final, after beating Karnataka in the semifinal.

The Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final will be played at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens with Saurashtra set to lock horns with Bengal after they ousted defending champions Madhya Pradesh in the other semifinal.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| India vs Australia 3rd Test Shifted From Dharamsala

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee in consultation with the Indian team management has decided to release Jaydev Unadkat from India’s squad for the 2nd Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," read the release from BCCI.

“Jaydev will now join the Saurashtra squad, which qualified for the Mastercard Ranji Trophy final to be played against Bengal from 16th February at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata," it informed further.

(More to follow…)

Get the latest Cricket News here