IND vs AUS: Jhye Richardson Ruled Out of ODI Series, IPL Participation in Doubts - Report

Australian fast Bowler Jhye Richardson has been ruled out of the 3-match ODI series against India, which is scheduled to begin after the conclusion of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The right-arm has reportedly suffered a hamstring injury which might restrict him from playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 for the Mumbai Indians (MI).

According to an ESPN Cricinfo report, Richardson suffered a hamstring injfirst-gradence in his first-grade game back since the initial injury occurred during the BBL. The bowler hasn’t played since straining his hamstring in January.

At the initial stage, the injury seemed minor and Richardson was expected to return for the Big Bash League final. However, it took him two months to head back into the field. Neither he featured in Perth Scorchers’ BBL title run nor played any Marsh Cup or Sheffield Shield cricket since. Yet he was named in Australia’s 16-man squad for the ODIs, starting March 17 in Mumbai.

The reports further suggested that Nathan Ellis has been named as Richardson’s replacement for the series.

The report further stated that Richardson dealt with soft-tissue injuries over the past two seasons apart from the shoulder injury he sustained in 2019. Bowling against England in December 2021 in Adelaide, he picked up a five-wicket haul but was eventually ruled out of the next Test with a heel injury. He has not played Test cricket since then.

Richardson played for Australia in the ODIs and T20Is in Sri Lanka, in June 2022. Ahead of the domestic season in October, his pre-season was interrupted by a number of soft tissue concerns. As a result, he was restricted to just two Sheffield Shield games and one Marsh Cup game prior to the BBL

