IND vs AUS: Kohli Stops Fans from Chanting ‘RCB, RCB’ During Delhi Test, Asks to Shout for India – WATCH

One can never have a dull moment when India are on top of their game and Virat Kohli is around. From grooving to the music played in the stadium to interacting with the audience with his gestures, people have seen it all and that’s why they are so fond of the former Indian captain. Similar scenes were on display during the 2nd India vs Australia Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Delhi. At his home ground, Kohli is always a favourite and how can the spectators not oblige to the local boy’s request?

In a viral video, Kohli, who was fielding at slips on the third day of the second Test, could be seen asking the fans to alter their chanting. Actually, the crowd was shouting ‘RCB-RCB’ when the former India skipper intervened. He waved his hands in disagreement and pointed toward his jersey, asking to call for India and not his IPL franchise.

Within seconds, the sound echoing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium changed – from ‘RCB-RCB’ to ‘India-India’. Kohli too entertained the chants, gesturing them to call it louder.

The Delhi game turned out to be another nightmare for the Australians as they were beaten by 6 wickets. The visitors suffered a horrendous collapse on the third day of the game, losing 9 wickets for 52 runs in a little over 90 minutes.

Ashwin set up the collapse to pick 3/59, before Jadeja ran through the Australian batting line-up as Australia crashed to 113 all out, after starting the day from 61/1 and being 86/2 at one stage, in their second innings. The Australian batting implosion gave India a target of 115, which they completed in 28.4 overs.

Pujara, playing in his 100th Test, finished off the chase by dancing down the pitch and flicking over mid-wicket to give India another victory in the series.

Since the game ended early, most of the Indian players headed back home to utilize the break. They will assemble in Indore on Saturday for the third Test of the 4-match series, starting on March 1.

