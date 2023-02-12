IND vs AUS: Marnus Labuschangne Treats David Warner to 'Special' Coffee Ahead of 2nd Test

Australia may have tasted a defeat in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in Nagpur but hasn’t dampened the spirits of Australian players.

Marnus Labuschagne treated his compatriot David Warner to a cup of coffee from the special coffee beans which the former carried to India all the way from Australia.

Marnus loves his coffee and had earlier shared pictures of his coffee bags that he carried to India. Warner had earlier pulled Marnus’ leg regarding the same, asking whether he was paying any import duty on the ‘few KGs’ of coffee bags which he carried to India.

The Australian opener was treated to the ‘special’ coffee of Marnus as Warner shared a video on his Instagram handle with Marnus preparing his coffee as the two cricketers shared a light moment after their travails in Nagpur.

In a three-minute-long video, Marnus prepared two cups of coffee, from his special coffee bags which he brought all the way from Australia. He had brought his special coffee machine which Warner pointed out had stitching of a cricket ball from the sides.

While Marnus made the coffee, Warner missed Steve Smith as well, and the pair can be heard joking about it in the clip.

Later, Labuschangne spills some milk as he pours it into his teammates’ cup and they can be seen joking about it too, however, Warner appreciated the ‘perfect’ cup of coffee made by his compatriot.

Watch:

When Marnus Labuschagne first shared pictures of the coffee bags he packed for the India tour, Dinesh Karthik replied by reminding him of India’s coffee heritage.

“You get great coffee in India too mate," Karthik had replied to Marnus, and later Warner had also pulled his teammate’s leg by commenting, “Are you paying any import duty for those??"

Meanwhile, both the Australian batsmen struggled to leave a mark with the bat in the first Test, while Marnus was his side’s leading run-scorer at 49 runs as Pat Cummins’ side could only muster up 177 runs in their first innings, Warner managed to score just a solitary run.

Labuschagne struggled in the second inning on Day 3, scoring just 17 runs, while David Warner added 10 runs before being dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin.

