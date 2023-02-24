IND vs AUS ODIs: You See The Might in This Australian Team, Expect a Good Contest, Suggests Aakash Chopra

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra suggested that Australia have picked up a solid squad for the three-match ODI series after Border-Gavaskar Trophy and they can put up a big fight in the Indian conditions. The ODI series will be crucial for the visitors considering the ODI World Cup will be played later this year in India. Cricket Australia has decided to send their best white-ball players for the all-important series. It will also be the first important test for Pat Cummins as an ODI captain as he has been under the scanners at the moment after Australia lost the first two Tests in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The former India opener stated that this Australian team will definitely put up a good fight and it’s not going to be a cakewalk for Rohit Sharma and Co.

“Australia’s ODI squad has come. Generally, when teams come here to play in the ODI format, they get beaten badly and the contests are not very good, but you see the might in this team. We expect a good contest," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

“For the first time, it seems a squad has probably come which could give India a fight. I have only said probably and not certainly because you never know what sort of atmosphere will be there. I am really looking forward to a bilateral ODI series in India. It is that good a team," Chopra added.

Chopra further pointed out that Australia have picked a good bowling attack which can trouble the Indian batters.

“They have a full bowling lineup - Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson (who is in great form), Pat Cummins and Sean Abbott (who had a very good BBL). Adam Zampa - he is brilliant when he plays white-ball cricket," he said.

Talking about the batting order, Chopra said that Glenn Maxwell comeback will be a big boost for the visitors as they have several match-winners now who can get the job done in white-ball cricket.

“If we talk about the batting, they have depth there as well. Glenn Maxwell is making a comeback and they have Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh. They have David Warner as well, who makes the white ball red with his hitting in white-ball cricket. He is that good," Chopra added.

