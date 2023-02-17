IND vs AUS: Ravichandran Ashwin Becomes 2nd Indian to Claim 100 Test Wickets Against Australia

Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin once again troubled the Australian batters with his spin and achieved a massive milestone on Day of 2nd Test match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The 36-year-old dismissed Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Alex Carey to claim his 100th Test wicket against Australia. Ashwin spun his web on the first day as the Aussie batters failed to tackle him once again.

He dismissed Labuschagne and Smith in the same over to put Australia on the backfoot before the Lunch break. He trapped the right-hander in front of wicket with a sharp off-spinner while Smith was dismissed for duck after edging the ball to wicketkeeper KS Bharat.

In the second session, Ashwin got the better of Alex Carey courtesy of an easy catch at slip from Virat Kohli. The wicketkeeper batter was his 100th Australian wicket in Tests.

He became the second Indian bowler to claim 100 Test wickets against a single opposition. Legendary Anil Kumble also achieved the feat against Australia - 111 wickets.

Most Test wickets for India vs an opposition

111 - Anil Kumble vs Australia

100 - Ravichandran Ashwin vs Australia *

99 - Kapil Dev vs Pakistan

95 - BS Chandrasekhar vs England

95 - Harbhajan Singh vs Australia

Meanwhile, Ashwin is the 15th bowler to complete a century of wickets against Australia in Tests. Former England captain Ian Botham is at the top of tally with 148 scalps in 36 Tests.

While India take control of the game at Tea as Australia were six down for 199 with Peter Handscomb and Pat Cummins in the middle. Mohammad Shami claimed the first wicket for India as he dismissed out of form David Warner for 15. The premier pacer also dismissed Travis Head in the second session to dent Australia’s innings.

While left-arm off-spinner Ravindra Jadeja also claimed a wicket to complete his 250 scalps in Test cricket.

Opener Usman Khawaja missed his century by 11 runs courtesy of a stunning one-handed catch from KL Rahul on Jadeja’s delivery to end his stay in the middle.

