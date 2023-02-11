IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's Angry Reaction Goes Viral as Indian Players Await DRS replay

It was a good day in the office for the Indian cricket team as they defeated Australia by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur to take a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Rohit Sharma and Co were able to bowl out the entire Australia batting lineup inside a single session as Ravichandran Ashwin took a five-wicket haul, while Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami also picked up a couple of wickets each.

This, after the hosts had earlier scored 400 runs, in reply to Australia’s first inning total of 177 runs as they trailed by 223, however, Pat Cummins’ side folded for just 91 runs in their second bite at the cherry.

As the Indian cricket team were ripping apart the Australian batting order, there was an interesting incident wherein skipper Rohit Sharma appeared unhappy with the broadcasters.

The incident took place on the second ball of the 17th over Australia’s inning when they were struggling at 52/4.

Having already trapped the likes of David Warner and Matt Renshaw, Ashwin outwitted Peter Handscomb as the entire Indian side appealed for an LBW.

The umpire was not convinced and gave it not out, however, Ashwin convinced Rohit to take the DRS review. As the ball-tracking was loading, the cameraman focused on Indian skipper Rohit, who was in conversation with his teammates as they awaited the replay.

The ‘Hitman’ saw himself on the screen and yelled that the replays should be shown instead of him. Rohit’s angry reaction has gone viral on social media.

Watch:

Jadeja won the Player of the Match award for his sublime five-wicket haul in the first inning, which he followed by playing an equally crucial 70-run knock which helped India reach the 400-run mark.

He chipped in with two wickets, while Ashwin did the rest of the damage with his fifer as they restricted Australia to a 91-run total, their lowest on Indian soil in Tests.

In his post-match press conference, Rohit was full of praise for Ashwin for his contribution to India’s win.

“Ashwin has played so much cricket in India, a lot of overs have gone into his skills — you need this experience to do well in such conditions. The guy has got everything in terms of variations," said the 35-year-old.

“He is a studious guy, keeps working on his game and tries to take his game to the next level," added Rohit.

